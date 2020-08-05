Kenya: FIFA Using Unequal Standards, Says Aduda

3 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential hopeful Lordvick Aduda is unhappy with the double standards applied by Fifa concerning legal challenges in its member federations.

His sentiments come at a time when Fifa president Gianni Infantino has agreed to subject himself to a criminal investigation under the Swiss law.

Fifa announced Infantino will remain at the helm even as prosecutors in Switzerland launched legal proceedings against him in relation to an alleged secret meeting he held with the Swiss attorney general Micheal Lauber.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing. Lauber has since resigned in relation to this incident.

Overruled SDT

"Infantino is being indicted under the Swiss law and he has accepted it," Aduda, who doubles up as Gor Mahia's CEO said.

"If the Fifa president has accepted it (the probe) then we should not hide behind Fifa when national laws come for you."

In March, Fifa overruled the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruling to nullify Football Kenya Federation (FKF) county and national elections and a subsequent proposal to form a Normalisation Committee to run football affairs in the interim.

Fifa also reinstated FKF's National Executive Committee which the had dissolved after cancelling the polls. Fifa said it does not recognise the tribunal but only recognises decisions made by the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

This led to a clash of opinion with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed. The proceedings against Infantino have put Fifa member federations in the spotlight.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

