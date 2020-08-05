Kenya: Motorsport Clubs Consider Next Course of Action as Coronavirus Continues to Hit Sports

3 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdul Sidi

Motorsport clubs in the country are in a state of confusion as the coronavirus disease continues to hit sports activities.

Jagjeet Singh, the chairman of the Eldoret's Western Motor Sports Club was not very sure of the next course of action.

"Nothing much is happening at WKMC for now. But as the new calendar is prepared, we hope to be included. Action will then follow after the new calendar is released by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation," Patter told Nation Sport.

Roy Mackenzie, the chairman of the Mombasa Motor Club was slightly more confident about his plans for the club.

"We are trying to keep spirits up by chatting on WhatsApp groups about cars, rallies and future events. We plan to have events at the Mombasa Cement with no spectators and also with an event in a remote area," said Mackenzie.

He added: "But this can only be done if the Government gives the go-ahead. The Kilifi County government has told us that we cannot have any events at present.

"Things right now are very uncertain and Mombasa Motor Club is of the opinion that we should not run events at the moment. We all would love to resume events but feel it is socially the wrong message to put out. The club feels a social burden to not increase any risks. So we are reviewing the situation regularly. But as it is, everything is on hold."

Who are the Stewards in an event like the WRC Safari Rally?

The panel of Stewards always comprises of three senior members. The chairman and one member are appointed by the FIA and should be of a different nationality from that of the organising country.

The third member is appointed by the ASN of the country organising the rally. There must be a permanent communication link between the Stewards and the Clerk of the Course. During the running of the rally, at least one of the Stewards must be in the vicinity of the rally HQ.

FIA Delegates: The delegates are appointed by the FIA and each of them is drawn up to report covering his/her responsibilities at the rally.

FIA Sporting delegate: The FIA Sporting delegate will liaise with the Clerk of the Course and all other appointed FIA officials during the competition.

Did you know that....

A turbo restrictor is essentially a tube fitted directly on the turbocharger's air intake? The main purpose is to reduce the turbine's air intake flow and, consequently, its output.

The internal diameter of the restrictor has been continually reduced in accordance with by FIA regulations from 38mm (1992) to 36mm (1994) to 34mm (1995) and now 32mm on Group N cars (the 34mm restrictor still applies to Group A cars).

Turbo restrictors also increase the turbo's lag time but most teams overcome this effect by fitting anti-lag systems.

The turbo restrictor's effect is mostly noticed in high engine RPM (above 5,000). In this region of operation, the engine's output is very dependent on air flow.

