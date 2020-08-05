Nigeria: National Policy On Virtual Meeting Draft Document Ready - Minister

4 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy said it had developed a draft policy document on virtual meetings and engagements in the Federal Civil Service of the country.

The Minister, Isa Pantami, announced this while delivering an address as the guest lecturer at the Course 82 graduation ceremony of National Defence College, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the document was developed by the ministry in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The Minister informed the guests that the draft document, in line with the ministry's mandate to promote a Digital Economy, was ready to be presented at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting in the coming weeks.

He explained that the COVID-19 Pandemic had forced the nation to adopt the use of technology in governance and this had necessitated the urgency to promote e-governance in an orderly manner.

"As enshrined in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy Document the new policy will promote the pillars of service infrastructure as well as digital services development and promotion represented as pillars four and five.

"Pillar four says service infrastructure, while pillar five says digital services development and promotion," he said.

On the issue of security, Mr Pantami said real warfare was fought in cyberspace as cyber criminals operate at a speed far ahead of the speed of law and called for measures to ensure the space was secured.

"We must take very deliberate steps to ensure that our cyberspace is significantly secured," he said.

Mr Pantami advocated the preference of skills over qualifications adding that global business and tech giants had since adopted the strategy as individuals with proven skills remained more valuable than those with mere qualifications.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.