Nigeria: Kwara Deputy Governor, Wife Test Positive for Covid-19

The deputy governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi and his wife, Abieyuwa, have contracted coronavirus.

Mr Alabi is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on Coronavirus.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the couple underwent COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

"The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government's medical team."

"Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days."

The couple joins the long list of government officials who have contracted the disease in Nigeria.

Recall that the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State governor, Aminu Adisa, died of COVID-19 last month.

Over 40,000 infections have been reported in the country so far.