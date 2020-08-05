Nigeria: Senate Stands By Call for Sack of Service Chiefs, Says Senator

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Intelligence and senator representing Sokoto East senatorial district, Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, has said that the Senate stands by its earlier call for the sack of the service chiefs.

Gobir, who stated this Tuesday in Sokoto during an interaction with journalists, added that: "I'm a member of the ninth Senate and I cannot back out from our collective decision earlier taken.

"If the service chiefs are doing well, no need for the call for their sack. Look at what happened to the Governor of Borno State on his way to Baga, it is shameful on the part of our security, hence the need to change military leadership for us to move forward."

The senator condemned the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the North-west region, stressing that the region was known for peace but now things has got out of control.

"We did not dream about the horror brought to the region by the bandits and kidnappers," he stated.

He lauded the recent special operation carried out by the Nigerian military, which he said, has restored peace to the eastern part of Sokoto State, urging the military to sustain the gesture.

"You know when they have not done well before I commented but as I'm talking to you now, the military deployed in my area are doing their best, we are not hearing about killings or kidnapping for now," he said.

The lawmaker urged the government to deploy more police in the liberated towns to provide internal security.

"We know we are facing financial crisis, but security is a constitutional responsibility of every government, no amount of money spent can be said to be too much," he said.