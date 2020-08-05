Nigeria: WAEC Releases 2020 WASSCE Timetable

4 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeezat Adedigba

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) will begin on August 17. The government also said exit classes in secondary schools will resume August 4.

In a statement on Tuesday , spokesperson of WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu, said different versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation and "enjoins the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it."

"The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria wishes to inform its stakeholders-schools, parents and candidate-that the Final International Timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 has been released," he said

The Council urged the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.

The spokesperson in a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night said the timetable has been sent to the candidates and the schools.

"We have sent the timetable to the schools and candidates also have their copy," he said

Secondary school graduating students who live in the five English-speaking countries (Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia) write the WASSCE.

This year's examination was postponed indefinitely in April after it was earlier scheduled to commence in May.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.