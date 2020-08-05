Nigeria: Govt Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 to N5 Million

The federal government has reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code which contains the Antitrust provision aimed at boosting local content and encouraging the growth of the local industry. It has also approved a provision that raised the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, unveiled the reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code in Lagos on Tuesday.

In his remarks at the unveiling ceremony organised by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mohammed said the Antitrust provision will boost local content and local industry due to laws prohibiting exclusive use of rights by broadcasters who intend to create monopolies and hold the entire market to themselves.

He said the Antitrust provision would also encourage open access topremium content.

"I must explain that this provision is not new to Nigeria Broadcasting. Exclusivity was disallowed at a certain time in the history of our broadcasting. I recall Multichoice sub-licensing EPL matches to other local operators in Nigeria. I recall HITV engaging several local operators on sub-licensing the EPL when they got the rights," Mohammed said.

He said the revised Code contains the law prohibiting backlog of advertising debts in order to promote sustainability for the station owners and producers of content, as well as the law on registration of Web Broadcasting, which will grant the country the opportunity to regulate negative foreign broadcasts that can harm the nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The provisions on responsibility of broadcast stations to devote airtime to national emergencies... obviously mandates terrestrial and Pay TV channels to make their services available to Nigerians at time of national emergencies - like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic - for their education and enlightenment," the minister said.

He clarified that the amendments were necessitated by a Presidential directive, in the wake of the 2019 general election, for an inquiry into the regulatory role of the NBC with a view to repositioning the regulator for optimum performance.

According to him, despite the attacks by some vested interests, who believe that their singular business interest is superior to national interest, over the provisions of the amended Code, the Federal Government

remains unperturbed,

"But, as it currently stands, the 6th edition and the amendments, which we are unveiling today, remain the regulations for broadcasting in Nigeria. Our intention remains the good of the country. We need to catalyze the growth of the local industry. We need to create jobs for our teeming creative youths. The opportunities must be created and we believe that effective regulatory interventions are a sure way of attaining this. That's why we will not waver," he said.