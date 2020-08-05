Nigeria: Buhari Orders 'Immediate Re-Engineering of Security Apparatus'

4 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja ordered immediate re-engineering of the entire security apparatus of the country. Consequently, he implored Nigerians to patiently await the re-engineering process.

Briefing journalists after about six hours of National Security Council meeting presided over by the president and attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the State House, the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd.), said the president affirmed his position at the last June 18 meeting that the security chiefs were not doing enough and hence, should do more.

"What he said today was virtually a reaffirmation of what he said the first time. Yes, Mr. President said you are doing your best, as far as I'm concerned, but there's still a lot more to be done. I'm more concerned about the promise we made to the larger Nigerian society and I am ordering an immediate re-engineering of the entire security apparatus. This is something that I believe will be done in a very short time, but I just want us to keep hope alive," he said.

According to Monguno, the president ordered the service chiefs and heads of security agencies to overhaul their security strategies, bearing in mind that the federal government owes the citizenry a duty to guarantee the protection of lives and property.

