Sudan: Kassala Activists Set to Go to Khartoum

Kassala / Khartoum — A meeting is set to take place between members of the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet, and social and political components in Kassala to resolve the dispute over the appointment of the governor of Kassala.

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, will discuss "the matters of eastern Sudan in full transparency and frankness to find satisfactory solutions to all issues of concern" according to Ali Hasan, Secretary General of the Northern Entity in Kassala.

The newly appointed governor, Saleh Ammar, said in his address for Eid El Adha that the cabinet has postponed his departure until after the holiday.

The Nazir of the Hadendawa tribe has repeated his categorical rejection of the new governor in his address to a crowd of protesters in Kassala, confirming that he is aware that Ammar will step down.

The new governor of Kassala state, Saleh Ammar, pledged to work with those opposing his appointment and supporters alike for the sake of the state's interest.

Last week, protesters closed the Khartoum-Port Sudan highway near Sinkat in Red Sea state intermittently over three days. The High Council of Beja Nazirs* and Independent Chieftains conditioned the opening of the road with an official response to the demands they submitted to the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet in a memorandum, including rejection of Ammar as governor. The protesters also closed a number of government institutions and ministries on July 28, and blocked one of the two bridges over the El Gash river in the town for vehicles.

Tribal clashes

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Radical solutions" are needed, concerning tribal clashes in New Halfa in Kassala on Saturday which killed two people and injured 28 others.

Yesterday, the head of the Security Committee of New Halfa locality, Adil Hasan, called for an end to repeated violent incidents, which continue to happen despite an agreement between the two parties not to engage with each other (a reconciliation document was signed three weeks ago).

The recent clash follows violence between Beni Amer and Nuba tribesmen which cost the lives of several people last month.

Hasan explained that the locality committee promised to address the issue after Eid El Adha (Muslim Feast of the Sacrifice that took place last Friday).

Maj Gen Khalid Awad, Police Director of the state police and the rapporteur of the committee, demanded the formation of an investigation committee. He stressed the keenness of the state government to establish security, stability, and restore rights.

The representative of the village committee, Kamal Ahmed Suleiman, called for a full investigation and justice. He urged the existing joint forces to be professional.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.