Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

Asmara — Nationals inside the country and abroad contributed over 700 thousand Nakfa to bolster the National Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report from the Ministry of Health, employees of Trans Horn Transportation Company contributed 668 thousand and 977 Nakfa, employees of Strategic Research Center 7 thousand and 39 Nakfa, St. Mary cooperative association in Keren 5 thousand Nakfa and other small businesses and individuals in the Central region 25 thousand and 400 Nakfa.

In related news, according to the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch contributed additional 600 Dinar.