Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

4 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Nationals inside the country and abroad contributed over 700 thousand Nakfa to bolster the National Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report from the Ministry of Health, employees of Trans Horn Transportation Company contributed 668 thousand and 977 Nakfa, employees of Strategic Research Center 7 thousand and 39 Nakfa, St. Mary cooperative association in Keren 5 thousand Nakfa and other small businesses and individuals in the Central region 25 thousand and 400 Nakfa.

In related news, according to the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch contributed additional 600 Dinar.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.