Eritrea: Commendable Health Care Provision

Massawa — The Ministry of Health branch in the Northern Red Sea region reported that the number of pregnant women delivering in health facilities in the past six months has increased by 10% compared to that of 2019.

Mr. Zedingil Gorgorios, from the branch office of the Ministry, said that the Ministry of Health is exerting commendable effort to ensure maternity and child health as well as regular children's vaccination programs. Mr. Zedingle went on to say that the putting in place a number of waiting rooms in the various health facilities and sustainable awareness raising activities has encouraged pregnant women to deliver at health facilities.

Mr. Zedingil further noted that the vaccination coverage has increased in the region by providing due attention to remote areas of the region.

According to document from the branch office of the Ministry, out of the 40 health facilities in the Northern Red Sea Region 14 of them have waiting rooms for pregnant women.