Rwanda Records 53 Covid-19 Recoveries

4 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Tuesday, August 4, reported 53 new Covid-19 recoveries.

This is the highest number of recoveries since July 28.

On the same, the country confirmed 7 new Covid-19 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, four were reported from Rusizi District among contacts of positive cases.

Additionally, two Covid-19 cases were detected in Kigali while another one was confirmed in Nyamasheke District.

The results were obtained from 3,072 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, the country has carried out 278, 457 Covid-19 sample tests since mid-March.

So far, Rwanda's tally of confirmed cases stands at 2,099 of whom 1,222 have already recovered.

Also, five people have succumbed to the pandemic so far.

