Rwanda/Tanzania: Sibomana Bids Emotional Farewell to Yanga

4 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Following his release after just one year with Tanzanian giants Young Africans, forward Patrick Sibomana has bid an emotional farewell to the club's teammates and fans.

Sibomana was let go along with 13 other players.

"I thank the management, teammates and fans who supported me during my time with Yanga. It was a great time and I had the best memories here," he said in an interview with Times Sport on Monday.

"Unfortunately, I will not be part of the team next season, but I will forever wish the best for the club. I will take a few days to rest and refresh before thinking about my next destination."

This publication understands that the former APR forward is bound to SC Kiyovu move and both parties have reached an agreement, something that the club has refuted.

"Patrick [Sibomana] is a complete player that any team would love to have, not just Kiyovu. However, we have no agreement with him about signing for us."

"We will consider it if the coach [Olivier Karekezi] wants him."

Karekezi, Rwanda's all-time leading scorer, was confirmed as SC Kiyovu's new head coach in June.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.