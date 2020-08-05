Rwanda/Tanzania: Sibomana Bids Emotional Farewell to Yanga

Following his release after just one year with Tanzanian giants Young Africans, forward Patrick Sibomana has bid an emotional farewell to the club's teammates and fans.

Sibomana was let go along with 13 other players.

"I thank the management, teammates and fans who supported me during my time with Yanga. It was a great time and I had the best memories here," he said in an interview with Times Sport on Monday.

"Unfortunately, I will not be part of the team next season, but I will forever wish the best for the club. I will take a few days to rest and refresh before thinking about my next destination."

This publication understands that the former APR forward is bound to SC Kiyovu move and both parties have reached an agreement, something that the club has refuted.

"Patrick [Sibomana] is a complete player that any team would love to have, not just Kiyovu. However, we have no agreement with him about signing for us."

"We will consider it if the coach [Olivier Karekezi] wants him."

Karekezi, Rwanda's all-time leading scorer, was confirmed as SC Kiyovu's new head coach in June.