Rwanda: Nzarora Announces Retirement Aged 27

5 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Former Amavubi goalkeeper Marcel Nzarora has retired from football at the age of 27.

The 27-year old, now residing in Scotland, revealed to Times Sport in an exclusive interview that he will not play active football again, partly due to injuries that have disturbed his career.

Nzarora was part of the legendary Rwanda U-17 team that finished second at the 2011 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, and competed at the Fifa U-17 World Cup the same year in Mexico.

On club level, he featured for local outfits including Isonga, Rayon Sports, Police Mukura and Musanze.

In July last year, he signed a two-year contract with Mukura, however, he left the club and country two months later.

Since then, Nzarora says, he has not played football again.

"I was starting to miss more games than I played because of injuries, retiring was a hard decision for me but I had to make it and go into something else," he told this publication in a telephone interview.

"I have started courses here, I want to be a goalkeeping coach," he further added.

Nzarora officially becomes the third player from the 2011 Rwanda U-17 generation to retire after Suleiman Kakira who currently resides in Dubai, and Heritier Turatsinzi who lives in Rubavu District, Western Province.

Besides representing the country at the U-17 World Cup nine years ago, Nzarora also played for the Rwanda U-20 and U-23 teams and received a few call-ups with the senior national team.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.