Rwanda: Nzarora Announces Retirement Aged 27

Former Amavubi goalkeeper Marcel Nzarora has retired from football at the age of 27.

The 27-year old, now residing in Scotland, revealed to Times Sport in an exclusive interview that he will not play active football again, partly due to injuries that have disturbed his career.

Nzarora was part of the legendary Rwanda U-17 team that finished second at the 2011 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, and competed at the Fifa U-17 World Cup the same year in Mexico.

On club level, he featured for local outfits including Isonga, Rayon Sports, Police Mukura and Musanze.

In July last year, he signed a two-year contract with Mukura, however, he left the club and country two months later.

Since then, Nzarora says, he has not played football again.

"I was starting to miss more games than I played because of injuries, retiring was a hard decision for me but I had to make it and go into something else," he told this publication in a telephone interview.

"I have started courses here, I want to be a goalkeeping coach," he further added.

Nzarora officially becomes the third player from the 2011 Rwanda U-17 generation to retire after Suleiman Kakira who currently resides in Dubai, and Heritier Turatsinzi who lives in Rubavu District, Western Province.

Besides representing the country at the U-17 World Cup nine years ago, Nzarora also played for the Rwanda U-20 and U-23 teams and received a few call-ups with the senior national team.