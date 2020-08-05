Sudan: National Committee and UNITAMAS Advance Delegation Hold Meeting

4 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Joint meeting of the National Committee for the Protection of Civilians and the delegation of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMAS) chaired by Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omar Manis reviewed, Tuesday, at the Cabinet Secretariat, the plan of the Protection of Civilians and the UN support , in this connection.

The meeting affirmed the commitment of the two sides to work for the realization of the protection fr all civilians in Darfur after the UNAMID exit, assuring the necessity for coordination between the concerned circles to achieve the targeted goal.

