Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lit-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan , on Tuesday, received telephone call from the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Al-Sisi congratulated Al-Burhan on the Happy Eid, wishing the people of the Nile Valley peace And stability.