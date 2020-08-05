Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Affirms Government's Commitment to Honor Martyrs of Revolution

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, on Tuesday, congratulated the cabinet's employees on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador, Omar Manis and the Council of Ministers Secretary General, Osman Hussein.

Dr. Hamdouk said the Eid comes, while, the country experiencing a number of complications and challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, calling on the citizens to be committed to the health directives represented in the social distancing and wearing of masks to prevent the spread of the disease, expressing hope that the next Eid will come and all the aspirations of the Sudanese people are realized.

He affirmed the government's commitment to honor the martyrs of the glorious December Revolution.