Sudan: Tawer Calls On Zagawa and Halfawyeen to Unite and Join Hands

Khartoum — The Member of Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer has called on the sons of Zagawa and Halfaweyeen to unite , join hands and leave behind the negative propaganda which does not serve stability, social co-existence that was prevailing for more than sixty years Among citizens of different ethnicities.

This came when Prof. Tawer received, Tuesday, a delegation of the societal components representing a number of the sons of Zagawa and Halfaweyeen on the background of recent incidents that took place in the city of Halfa Al-Gadida.

The representative of the delegation, Dr. Abdulaziz Nur Usher said the meeting which initiated by Prof. Tawer ,decided the formation of a Central Higher Committee for direct intervention to solve the problem and carry out the requested legal procedures to arrest the perpetrators.