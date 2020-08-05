Sudan: Complete Lockdown Imposed On Shumaliya Borders As of Wednesday

4 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — The Higher Committee for Combating COVID-19 in Shumaliya State chaired by the Wali (governor) of the state, Prof. Amal Mohammed Ez-Edeen has decided a ten-days complete lockdown to the borders of the state and Securing the entrances and exits of the state with the states of Khartoum and Nahr Al-Neil.

The committee has also, cancelled all the traffic permissions issued by other states excluding the patients and vehicles carrying petroleum products, agricultural crops, production inputs and foodstuffs.

Partial lockdown imposed on all markets in the state.

