Gambia: Minister of Health Moves Into a Quarantine Facility

Ebrima G Sankareh The Gambia Government Spokesperson said Tuesday Minister of Health, Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh has moved into a quarantine facility.

Sankareh said this development came the COVID-19 positive test results of three of his close working contacts.

He added: "The preliminary results of his first COVID-19 tests are inconclusive. While awaiting additional tests, Dr. Samateh who is in high spirits, will continue to lead the operations of the Health Ministry from quarantine."

"Dr. Samateh reminds Gambians and all residents to accept the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus."