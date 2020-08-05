Gambia: Feyifolu Boroffice, New World Bank Resident Representative for the Gambia

Banjul, August 3, 2020 - Feyifolu Boroffice, an American/Nigerian national, has been appointed as World Bank Resident Representative for The Gambia.

Ms. Boroffice joined the Bank in 2010 in the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Region. She has since held several positions in Africa and ECA, her most recent assignment being as Senior Private Sector Specialist in Nigeria. Prior to joining the Bank, Feyi worked for a decade in the private sector including as an auditor at Ernst & Young and in corporate finance at ExxonMobil Corporation.

In her new position, Feyifolu Boroffice will implement the Country Engagement Note FY18-21 and lead the implementation of the new Country Partnership Framework that will leverage The Gambia - Systematic Country Diagnostic and incorporate the post-COVID-19 pandemic response. She will also maintain and enhance good working relations with the Government and other stakeholders in Gambia and with the international community.

Her appointment is effective since August 1, 2020.