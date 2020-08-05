Gambia: Govt Institutions to Undergo Testing for Covid-19 As VP Touray Tests Positive

The Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure Ebrima Sillah, has opined that as a Government, they are going to increase testing within Government institutions.

"I think what we are going to do now as a Government, is to increase testing in Government institutions and we also want to encourage the public to make themselves available for testing so that you can know your status," Minister Sillah said at last week's virtual weekly press briefing; that Vice President Touray and some few other Ministers were at a business council meeting where they came into contact with one of the people who died recently, and it was confirmed that he had Covid-19.

"So both the Vice President and all those who came into contact with that particular individual were all told to go on self-isolation. This includes top business executives who were also at that meeting," Sillah said; that the Vice President herself recognized the need to accelerate testing and thus ordered for her orderlies and other staff of her Office who came into contact with her within that period,to be tested.

"It helps everyone when you make yourself available for testing to know your status," Sillah said.

Meanwhile, according to the COVID-19 National Situation Report No:109, the State House in Banjul has three confirmed cases of Coronavirus as of 29th July 2019.