Gambia: KMC Mayor Contracts Covid-19

Kanifing Municipal Council announced on Tuesday its Mayor Talib Ahmed Bemsouda tested positive for Covid19.

A statement issued by KMC reads: " The General Public is hereby informed that the Lord Mayor tested positive for Covid19 Virus. He is in good spirits and has since been placed on isolation and is well on his way to recovery."

"The Council hereby reminds the General Public to take proactive measures and ensure that WHO and the Ministry of Health guidelines are followed. Let's observe social distancing, Wear face mask and stop public gatherings."