Gambia: UTG, MDI, GTTI And the Gambia College Closed Till Further Notice

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology has yesterday ordered for the closure of the University of The Gambia (UTG), The Gambia College, Management Development Institute (MDI) and the Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) until further notice.

"Given the dramatic surge in COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Higher Education Research, Science and Technology has ordered for the closure of the University of The Gambia (UTG), The Gambia College, Management Development Institute and the Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) effective immediately."

Musa Baldeh the Communication Officer at The University of The Gambia said they received information from the Ministry of Higher Education that the staff of the University of The Gambia are ordered to closed with immediate effect till further notice.

"Our students at the University have completed their examination for the semester and they are no more coming to school but our employees were still at work up to the time we received the order for us to close work with immediate effect," he said.

The deathly coronavirus pandemic has taken a dramatic turn in the Gambia as the country started registering a high number of confirmed cases of the virus and a significant number of deaths few weeks ago.

The Gambia as of Saturday 1st August 2020 registered four hundred and ninety-eight (498) confirmed cases of COVID-19, of these, there are four hundred and fourteen (414) active cases, nine (9) deaths, forty-three (43) probable cases, one crud case fatality rate of 1.8% and five hundred and twenty-nine (529) persons in quarantine.

The Gambia Government has also announced Compulsory Wearing of Face Masks, Temporary Closure of Non-Essential Public Places & Prohibition of Public Gatherings for 90 days.