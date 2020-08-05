Gambia: Wife Testifies in Yanks Touray's Murder Trial

Mami Minteh, the wife to Yankuba Touray has on Tuesday, 4th August begun giving testimony before the Banjul High Court.

Minteh said she married to Touray in 1991, adding they used to live together at Tobacco Road, Banjul. She said after July 1994, she moved with her husband, Touray to Cape Point where they lived for some months before finally settling in Kerr Sering.

Touray was a onetime long serving Minister of Local Government and Lands. He was also a member of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) after toppling the PPP 30-year regime.

His arrest and subsequent prosecution came after his refusal to testify before the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) in June 2019.

The former military officer turned politician was accused of the murder of former Minister of Finance, Ousman Koro Ceesay under the AFPRC reign. The prosecution alleged that Touray used a pestle-like weapon to murder Ceesay in June 1995 at his (Touray's) residence. Touray denied any wrong doing as he pleaded his constitutional immunity, but the court entered a plea of not-guilty for him.

The witness who is the second defence witness recalled that while living in Cape Point, she used to live with the accused person, Awa Minteh, Fatoumata Touray, Mariama Minteh and a house maid.

"When you were living in Cape Point do you have any relationship with your neighbours?" Asked Lawyer Abdoulie Sisoho.

"No," the witness replied.

"When you were living in Cape Point have you visited any of your neighbours?" Lawyer Sisoho asked.

"No," the witness replied.

The matter was adjourned to the 5th, 6th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th August at 12 pm to 1:30 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm, 1 pm to 2:30 pm and 2 pm to 3 pm respectively.