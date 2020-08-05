Gambia: WAG Anticipates 500 Applicants for 'UN75' Online Spoken-Word Competition

The Secretary General of the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe, said they anticipate to receive five hundred applicants for the United Nations Online Spoken-word/poetry competition in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the World body.

"We hope to receive nothing less than 500 applications with the hope of encouraging those in the provinces to participate in the competition," he said.

Sowe said the competition is designed to discover, recognize and foster young talents from the Gambia while creating a global conversation around 'UN75'; that UN in The Gambia signed a project partnership with the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the World Body through art and culture, under the theme: "The Gambia: The Country We Want To See In 2045;" that the online competition aims to support the commemoration of the United Nations' 75th anniversary this year (2020).

According to Sowe, a new generation of African and Gambian writers is emerging and they want to see The Gambia to be part of it in 2045; that the new Gambia they want is the Gambia of arts and culture, a Gambia of writers and a Gambia, of UN workers.

"The Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) is doing everything to surge nationwide empowerment of young people including developing and bringing more accurate, affordable, accessible and faster opportunities to the youth," Sowe said.

The award-winning writer said the competition is opened on July 26th 2020 and will close on August 15th 2020.

"Applicants are to submit a two minute video on the theme: 'The Gambia: The country we want to see in 2045' and the competition is free to enter with all rights reserved for winning videos," Sowe concludes.