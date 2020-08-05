Gambia: IEC Refutes Claims of Alleged Death of Chairman Njai

4 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has refuted claims against the alleged death of their Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai.

A press release issued by the Commission said: "The Independent Electoral Commission with utter shock and dismay learnt in one news outlet that its distinguished Chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai has passed unto glory."

"The Commission wishes to emphatically state its Chairman is fully alive, well and still at the helm of affairs of the IEC," the press release stated.

On Monday 3rd August 2020, a Gambian Online media outlet published that Alieu Momarr Njai the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission has died which the Commission said is not true.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.