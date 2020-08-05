Gambia: IEC Refutes Claims of Alleged Death of Chairman Njai

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has refuted claims against the alleged death of their Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai.

A press release issued by the Commission said: "The Independent Electoral Commission with utter shock and dismay learnt in one news outlet that its distinguished Chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai has passed unto glory."

"The Commission wishes to emphatically state its Chairman is fully alive, well and still at the helm of affairs of the IEC," the press release stated.

On Monday 3rd August 2020, a Gambian Online media outlet published that Alieu Momarr Njai the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission has died which the Commission said is not true.