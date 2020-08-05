Gambia: The Growing Number of Deaths

3 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

IMAM BARHAM JOBE, IMAM HARONA JAITEH, IMAM MUHAMMED JOW and we could go on and on with the head count of dynamic religious leaders who are between the ages of 50 and sixty nine who have experienced sudden deaths.

The supreme Islamic Council, the Christian Council and Medical and Dental Association and the Heath Minister and his team should hold an emergency session to discuss how to handle COVID-19 from a religious perspective.

It is not proper to speculate on the cause of death. However, it is proper to prepare the leaders of the religious groups on how to protect their communities from the PANDEMIC.

Gambians can now feel the deadly nature of the PANDEMIC. They are beginning to sense why extraordinary measures were and are still necessary to save precious lives.

It is not too late to take a concerted effort to regulate our social gatherings and save lives. The time to rethink is now . Tomorrow may be too late .If we all act now the life you save may be your very own.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.