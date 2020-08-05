Cote d'Ivoire: Drogba Dismissed as Infantino's 'Project'

4 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba's bid to become the next president of the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) continues to draw varied reaction with renowned journalist Mamadou Gaye dismissing him as a 'project' of Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

Drogba, who turned down an opportunity to coach the English Premier League club last year, officially submitted his candidacy for the football seat at an event that drew thousands of supporters outside the federation's offices.

The polls are due in September and Drogba is set to battle with three other challengers.

"Football is everyone's sport, football brings people together, football unites. We can see it today with all these people gathered in front of the headquarters of the federation," said Drogba.

But Gaye appears not sure of Drogba's intentions.

"He (Infantino) told Drogba, if you can get the president (of the federation) next year I will help campaign for you to become the president of Caf," Gaye said.

The outspoken Gaye also said is so full of himself and doesn't know how to look for votes.

