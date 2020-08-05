Malawi Top Crime Buster and Key Investigator On Njauju Murder Case Dies

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A key state investigator in the high profile third in command at the graft busting body ACB murder case has died.

Bob Mtekama, the only forensic expert on murder cases has succumbed to diabetis, according to family sources.

Mtekama has battled the sugar disease for years.

Until his death at Seventh Day Adventist hospital in Blantyre, Mtekama was appointed head of the Criminal Investigative Division (CID).

Reports we have gathered show that the deceased police chief had a wound which never healed due to the underlying condition of the diabetis.

As a result, the wound became cancerous.

Police authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

