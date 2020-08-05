Malawi: 10 Heads of Parastatals Face Disciplinary Action Over Reforms

4 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Comptroller of Statutory Corporations Steward Ligomeka has said Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) should discipline 10 heads of parastatals who missed the deadline of submitting reform proposals to vice president Saulos Chilima.

Ligomeka said OPC should move in on the matter because boards were dissolved in statutory corporations.

"In the absence of boards of directors, the OPC should discipline the heads of the statutory corporations," he said.

However, Ligomeka could not be drawn to comment on the possible nature of the disciplinary action.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, has embarked on a crusade to reform the public sector.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

