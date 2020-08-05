Zimbabwe: Chamisa Resurfaces, Endorses #ZimbabweanLivesMatter Protest

5 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa resurfaced Tuesday with an emphatic endorsement of #Zimbabwelivesmatter and a surprise prison visit to incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

Chamisa last month took a break from work and further disappeared from social media to find time to mourn his mother who died in the opposition leader's rural Gutu home.

He appointed one of his deputies, Welshman Ncube to act on his behalf while he was away.

Posting on Twitter Tuesday, Chamisa said he visited Chin'ono and Ngarivhume and they are still determined to fight corruption.

"Back from the village. Made a surprise visit to comrades Hopewell and Jacob at Harare Remand Prison. They are in high spirits, resolute and inspired to continue the fight for a new and better Zimbabwe. Demanding accountability is not a criminal. Unity wins struggles #ZimbabweanLivesMatter," said Chamisa.

The hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter is a social media protest meant to raise awareness over rampant human rights violations in Zimbabwe and high levels of corruption within government corridors.

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume were arrested over two weeks for allegedly inciting violence against government through supporting and organising the 31 July protests.

