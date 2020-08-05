Zimbabwe: Police Force Expecting Mom to Pay Bribe for Passage to Labour Clinic

5 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

A Chitungwiza woman on her way to give birth at a Belvedere, Harare clinic was on Friday forced to pay a US$5 bribe to pass through a police checkpoint mounted near Harare's Showgrounds.

This was during heightened security following plans on the day by the opposition and civic groups to roll out street protests against high level corruption within government corridors.

Blessing Chadanyika, husband to Michelle Tirivangani, narrated how a group of police officers using a police Ford B-Car stopped them and ordered him to pay for his wife's passage.

"Around 5am on 31 July, my wife started experiencing labour pains and we realised we had to rush her to the clinic the two of us had decided she would give birth at," Chadanyika said.

"I left Chitungwiza in the company of a friend, Ryan, my wife and her mother. We were racing against time as I could see my wife was in pain.

"We were stopped by a group of police officers at the Showgrounds on our way to Belvedere along Bulawayo road who demanded to know where we were going and who we had in the car.

"I told them my wife needed urgent medical attention and also told them who the others were to which one of the officers ordered me to disembark.

"When I got out of the car, he started threatening me, accusing me us of being one of the anti-government activists but I maintained my story and then he demanded a bribe to let us go.

"I gave him US$3 and he laughed it off sarcastically and told me to add US$7 to make it US$10.

"I told him I could only add US$2 to make it US$5 as I had other expenses to face later on, so I gave him and he let us go."

Chadanyika pleaded his innocence for his apparent participation in a crime of bribery.

"There was nothing else I could do, I was powerless and my wife was in pain, they won.

"What is scary is the thought of what could have happened if I did not have any money on me."

Tirivangani eventually managed to reach the clinic and gave birth to a baby girl.

Cases of police officers and soldiers demanding bribes at checkpoints while enforcing the country's Covid-19 induced lockdown have been on the rise during the current tense period.

NewZimbabwe.com has received similar cases of police officers and soldiers being bribed for safe passage into the Harare CBD by persons working for non-essential services at roadblocks along Bulawayo road and other high density suburbs.

Bribe money as low as US$1 suffice for one to earn passage.

Most police officers and soldiers earn amounts as little as $3 000 (US$30) per month.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a strict lockdown period as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic with security forces maintaining heavy presence across the country's highways, towns and cities from March this year.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.