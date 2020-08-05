Malawi: Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officer

5 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — Lingadzi Police Station has arrested Chikumbutso Jimmy James, 29, for personating a Public Officer working under Kanengo Police Station in Lilongwe.

Lingadzi Police Station Spokesperson, Salome Zgambo told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday in Lilongwe that Police received a tip-off from well wishers that the suspect kept on bringing different motor cycles and bicycles to his house at Senti location in the City.

"Following that tip, the reporter led a team of detectives and managed to arrest the suspect,"she explained.

Zgambo pointed out that in the course of investigations, the suspect was found with Police camouflaged uniform, a mountain bike and Plasma TV screen.

"The uniform comprises of two pairs of trousers, a shirt, and a pair of boots, cane stick, and head dress," she said.

The Spokesperson said upon interviewing the suspect, he failed to explain clearly where he got the uniform and the matter is still under investigation.

James hails from Kaphale Village in the Area of Traditional Authority (TA) Tambala in Dedza.

