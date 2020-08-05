Zimbabwe: ED Gives Away Paranoia in Incoherent Threat On 'Terrorists'

5 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday gave away his internal insecurity over a sustained scrutiny and criticism on his brutal regime, bellowing out incoherent threats against opposition "terrorists" and their external sympathisers.

In his state of the nation address Tuesday, Mnangagwa branded as terrorists, opposition political groupings his administration claims were pushing for his ouster.

This followed foiled attempts by the opposition and cooperating civic groups to roll out national protests against alleged high-level corruption under his watch.

Mnangagwa insisted the iron-fisted clampdown on the protest and its organisers taken by his administration was best under the current surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"The protection of the right to life is paramount especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and machinations by destructive terrorist opposition groupings," Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa further labelled those plotting his ouster within Zanu PF as bad apples who must be flushed out.

"Those who promote hate and disharmony will never win. The bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flushed out."

In an explosive politburo meeting last week, Mnangagwa brought Central Intelligence chief Isaac Moyo who presented a dossier that implicated vice president Chiwenga in a plot to topple him from power.

Zanu PF has since suspended Claveria Chizema and former Mbare MP Tendai Savanhu after revelations the duo was supported the July 31 anti-corruption protests.

The two were also accused of bidding for Chiwenga to take over power from the under-fire Zimbabwean incumbent.

