Nigeria: Govt to Resume Digital Switch Over Roll Out - Lai Mohammed

5 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The federal government says it will "very soon' resume the roll out of Digital Switch Over (DSO) - a transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting - across the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Tuesday in Lagos at a ceremony to unveil the new amendment to the 6th Edition of the Broadcasting Code.

Fielding questions from stakeholders at the ceremony, the minister said the DSO suffered some set back which led to a hold after it was launched in six states.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to spread the massive benefits of digital television to the people, stressing that it was the fastest way to create jobs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the roll out of DSO commenced in Jos, Plateau in April 2016 and moved to Abuja, Ilorin, Kaduna, Enugu and lastly in Oshogbo in February, 2018.

The minister assured the stakeholders that they would hear from the government on the resumption of the DSO roll out in the coming weeks. Mr Mohammed also told the stakeholders that government had been implementing policies and programmes to reposition the creative industry.

He said one of the major recommendations of the Post COVID-19 Initiative Committee on the Creative Industry chaired by ace comedian, Ali Baba, was a restructure of the industry.

The minister reassured that the government would soon set up a committee on the implementation of the recommendations to move the industry forward.

The minister also reiterated government's commitment to assist the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria in securing the N10 billion Nigeria Media Intervention Fund from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.