Namibia: Windhoek Teachers Test Positive for Covid-19

5 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Two Windhoek-based teachers who are working at the same school have tested positive for coronavirus, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced yesterday.

Shangula announced 64 new positive cases and 24 recoveries. Walvis Bay recorded 44 cases, while Windhoek reported 15. Five cases were reported at Swakopmund.

The country's tally of confirmed cases now stands at 2 470 and 211 recoveries and 2 247 active cases.

Windhoek's cases were reported from Goreangab, Okuryangava, Golgota, Katutura, Soweto, Suiderhof, Otjomuise, Elisenheim, Wanaheda, Greenwell Matongo, Kleine Kuppe, Khomasdal and Eros.

Windhoek also recorded 11 recoveries while Walvis Bay recorded seven.

Engela in the Ohangwena region recorded four recoveries, while two were cleared of the virus at Okakarara.

The country's death toll still stands 12, while 29 233 samples were tested.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.