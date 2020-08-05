Cameroon: Buea - Council Steps Up Campaign

After a lot of sensitization and provision of gadgets to lay the pandemic to rest, the population now sees the need to implement government prescribed measures.

The Buea Council has embraced different methods to see that its population is free from the Coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging mankind. When social distancing was most talked, the Council ordered that all markets in the municipality should function on a daily basis. It went further in creating a food market below the Cameroon Opportunity Industralisation Centre (COIC) which is now part of the Great Soppo Market. Speaking on July 8, 2020, the Mayor of Buea Council, David Mafani Namange, said that several preventive measures ranging from those put in place by the World Health Organisation and the Government are being implemented to the letter by the Buea Council team.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 within municipality, Buea Council embarked on sensitisation using mobile communication vans that combed the municipality presenting the realities of Coronavirus and how to avoid it. The Council distributed more than 5,000 face masks to its population. Wash hand kits with soap and hand sanitizers were placed at strategic areas for public usage. Prior to school reopening on June 1, 2020, the Buea Council in synergy with South West Regional Delegation for Public Health disinfected all classrooms in the municipality. However, the Mayor decried that some Buea denizens are still nonchalant about the measures to prevent COVID-19.

Buea Council said its outreach to its population has seen enormous contribution from partners. They brought in hand washing containers, waste water collectors, faces masks, cartons of laundry soap, dozens of Carmel water among others. In its vision of not letting even the downtrodden behind, the Buea Council donated face masks to prisoners at the Buea Central Prison, orphanages, to the trainees at the National Disarmament Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee Centre (NDDRC) etc. Through Chiefs and Quarter Heads, thousands of anti-Coronavirus kits were given to the general public to curb the spread of the pandemic in villages.