South Africa: Sisulu Appoints Interim Board Members At Umgeni Water

4 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Human Settlements Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has announced the appointment of 11 interim board members at Umgeni Water.

Umgeni Water is the second largest water board in the country with an annual turnover of more than R2.4 billion and a capital expenditure budget of more than R7 billion.

Umgeni Water has consistently been achieving excellent financial and non-financial performances. It has successfully achieved clean audit reports annually from the Office of the Auditor-General.

"We are confident that the interim board will conduct its business to oversee Umgeni Water in the best interests of its clients, especially with regards to sound governance and stability of the utility," Sisulu said.

The organisation's performance will be monitored and overseen by various mechanisms, including committees of the board and an independently-chaired Ethics Committee.

There will also be regular Umgeni Water stakeholder engagements to assess compliance with contractual obligations and quarterly reporting to the Executive Authority.

