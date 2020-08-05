Zimbabwe: Ex-President Sirleaf Encourages Protests in Zimbabwe

4 August 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

MONROVIA, August 4-Former Liberian president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is supporting protest against the regime of Zimbabwean leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to the BBC, Zimbabwean's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has given a stark warning to opposition figures and human rights campaigners amid growing uproar over corruption and economic mismanagement.

But in her official Twitter page, madam Sirleaf who is known for her support for human right globally and also her role in mounting pressure on previous governments, wrote: Fadzayi, Tsitsi, Julie, Terrence, Loveridge, and all the others in Zimbabwe's protest may God give you strength and courage in your pursuit of freedom."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Madam Sirleaf has been critical of the protection of human rights in Liberia during her regime. However, there were series of protest carried out by the current ruling party, Congress for Democratic Change-CDC. In one of the protests, a man believed to a partisan of the CDC was shot dead by state security.

When contacted a person close to her for comment, the aid said: "someone will get to you later on today to speak on the matter. But I think she did that like any world leader who wants to see human rights respected. TNR

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.

