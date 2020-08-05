Malawi: SKC Reforms - Malawi to Establish Sports Development Fund

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has proposed for implementation of reform areas in the Ministry of Youth and Sports which included establishing National Sports Development Fund.

In his briefing after meeting Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama and officials from his ministry as part of updates on Public Sector Reforms he heads, the Vice-President said he proposed six reform areas to be implemented by the ministry.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, said the ministry of youth and sports should also establish Sports Marketing Department.

"We looked as six reforms areas that ministry is undertaking. These included establishment of sports marketing department, revision of management of structure for sports, establishment of National Sports Development Fund," said Chilima.

He said also said the reforms include development of standard guidelines for sports infrastructure.

Msungama said his ministry would strive to implement the reforms.