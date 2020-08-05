South Africa: Mitchell's Plain Police Arrest a 29-Year-Old Man and Seize Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

4 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

To participate in efforts to address the root causes of crime, members from the Mitchell's Plain crime prevention unit attended to a complaint of a shooting last night at Juniper Road Eastridge, Mitchell's Plain. Upon their arrival they were informed about a firearm and ammunition that are stored at a nearby house in 6th Avenue, Eastridge.

The members noticed a suspicious looking man in the yard and they saw him dropping a firearm on the ground, which was seized.

The members proceeded to search the house and found 418 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a bedroom.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and he will appear in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrates' court on charges relating to the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition once he has been charged.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.