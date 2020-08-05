South Africa: Mitchell's Plain Police Arrest a 29-Year-Old Man and Seize Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

press release

To participate in efforts to address the root causes of crime, members from the Mitchell's Plain crime prevention unit attended to a complaint of a shooting last night at Juniper Road Eastridge, Mitchell's Plain. Upon their arrival they were informed about a firearm and ammunition that are stored at a nearby house in 6th Avenue, Eastridge.

The members noticed a suspicious looking man in the yard and they saw him dropping a firearm on the ground, which was seized.

The members proceeded to search the house and found 418 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a bedroom.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and he will appear in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrates' court on charges relating to the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition once he has been charged.