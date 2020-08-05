Tanzania: Tcu Organises First ' Higher Education Fair' in Zanzibar

STUDENTS seeking to join higher learning institutions both in the country and abroad have been urged to be cautious when applying for opportunities to avoid getting enrolled in bogus or unrecognised institutions.

Senior officers from the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) and the Isles Ministry of Education and Vocational Training led by its Minister, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma emphasized to students to first seek to understand about higher learning institutions before applying.

"We do not want you to waste time and lose your money by applying and studying in institutions that are not recognised by our bodies, the National Council for Technical Education (NACTE) and TCU. You must take precautions while searching for universities," Ms Juma said at the event held at the 'Mapinduzi Square,' Michenzani area.

She commended TCU for organising the week long event aiming at educating students on how to identify unrecognized institutions and how to apply for higher learning, along with procedures in seeking for loans from the students' loan board.

According to the deputy Permanent Secretary- Isles Education Ministry Ms Madina Mjaka Mwinyi, the first ever 'higher learning week' was also an opportunity for students to learn about courses taught in different higher institutions.

Ms Aida Juma Maulid- Head of the Science and Technology section said they thought it was high time their office organises the fair to help students understand procedures in getting to higher learning institutions.

The Executive Secretary of TCU, Prof Charles Kihampa said he was happy to organise such event in Zanzibar, and that "The commission will continue being close to the Isles Ministry of Education and Vocational Training to support students here to apply and get enrolled in various universities."

The TCU is a body corporate established in 2005, under the Universities Act 2005 (Chapter 346 of the Laws of Tanzania) with mandate to recognise, approve, register and accredit universities operating in Tanzania, and local or foreign university level programmes being offered by registered higher education institutions.

The week long 'Higher Education Fair' was sponsored by different individual organisations led by the CRDB bank, which promised to continue supporting education development in the country.