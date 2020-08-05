Tanzania: First Braille Dictionary in Pipeline

PLANS are afoot to launch the first ever Braille dictionary that would help people who are blind or have low vision to boost their learning capabilities.

This was revealed by Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Avemarie Semakafu during Education Day commemoration in Dodoma.

Being the first time to commemorate the day in the country, the Education Day was organised by the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms Semakafu said the new dictionary would be another milestone in the education sector for the blind and those with low vision as well as their teachers, parents, and others who are not visually impaired, because its read by finger touch.

"The dictionary will be using a standard language that will help visually impaired persons to learn," she said.

At the same time, the Minister of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo used the occasion to outline the achievements realised during the past five years of President John Magufuli's reign in office.

He said that for the past four years, the government had managed to provide free basic education for all, whereas so far, about 1.09tril/- had been provided by the government.

"For the past five years, the government has recorded outstanding performance in the education sector and about 501.8bn/- had been spent in putting up proper infrastructures in both primary and secondary schools countrywide."

In yet another move to boost the education sector, Mr Jafo said that the government was planning to purchase motor vehicles for all District Education Officers countrywide.

This according to the minister will help the officers to easily inspect their duty stations in a bid to increase efficiency.

On the repair of 89 old schools, the minister said that the government had so far spent about 89bn/- , where proper infrastructures in those schools had been completed.