Tanzania: Mama Balozi Urges Women to Practice Good Parenting

MOTHERS in the country have been reminded to practice good parenting of orphans to protect them from stress caused by loss of their parents.

"Treat orphans as your own children. Show them love and care at all time so that they do not miss their biological parents," said Ms Asha Suleiman Iddi- wife of the Isles Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi.

She made the remarks at a special prayer for the deceased parents, where orphans from Unguja North-B District attended.

The function was held at the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) meeting hall in Mahonda.

Community leaders and parents also attended the prayer gathering sponsored by the Zanzibar Relief and Development Foundation (ZARDEFO) in collaboration with the ' Hayrat Foundation' of Turkey.

She said "There are many challenges still facing orphans, including torture and abuse, unacceptable habits that tarnish the image of Zanzibari families. We must care for the orphans as they also need better care."

She added that harassing orphans should be condemned, saying that in religious teachings, it states that God will punish those who mistreat orphans, and that the government has been providing good support for the children.

"We promise to continue supporting Zanzibar, as we plan to fund the construction of a new school in Zanzibar in the near future," Sheikh Adnan Adnan from Hayrat Foundation of Turkey said.