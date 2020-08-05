Tanzania: Fuel Stocks Sufficient - Ewura

ENERGY and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has clarified that the country has sufficient fuel stocks, further warning oil marketing companies of creating an artificial fuel crisis in the country.

The authority noted that there has been a sharp increase of petroleum products demand in the local market and that it has tasked the Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency (PBPA) to adjust fuel importation.

EWURA further noted that, as of next month, it projects petrol consumption to stand at 4.812million litres a day and 6.082million litres for diesel.

Speaking to members of the press, EWURA's Public Relation and Communications Manager Mr Titus Kaguo explained that the demand for petrol in 2019 stood at 3.650million litres a day prompting the PBPA to consider the benchmark when ordering new consignments.

"We have noted some changes beginning June this year where 3.683 million litres of petrol was consumed on a day. In July, the consumption rose to 4.425 million litres, an equivalent of 21 per cent increment," he stated.

He noted that despite such increment in consumption, the fuel stock was sufficient to cover for the demands.

Between July 29 and August 31 about six petroleum vessels are expected to import at least 189.639million litres of petrol into the country.

Records from the government indicated that existing diesel is all self-sufficient, as Mr Kaguo said three ships carrying at least 193.391million litres of diesel are scheduled to arrive into the country anytime this month.

According to Mr Kaguo already three ships have so far offloaded 89.564 million litres which are sufficient for 18 days while the remaining 100.07 5million litres would be coming between August 17 and 31, 2020 and the supply will be sufficient for about 22 days.

Ewura also announced petrol and diesel prices will go up by 8.22 per cent and 4 per cent respectively beginning today. This means the petrol price will increase by 139/- and 69/- for diesel.

Motorists in Dar es Salaam, for instance, will buy petrol and diesel at 1,832/- and 1,7 85/- respectively.

In Tanga and Mtwara-the two other ports of entry, the fuel price will increase by 214/- (petrol) and 85/- (diesel) in Tanga while in Mtwara the price will increase by 263/- for petrol and 68/- for diesel.

Mr Kaguo said the authority was conducting regular inspections of oil marketing companies and instituting necessary penalties to defaulters.

The fuel crisis which was recorded last month in the local market was a result of the late arrival of a ship that was to dock between July 22 and 24 but arrived on July 29, 2020.

Ewura attributed the delay of the ship to unforeseeable challenges at the refinery as well as strongest seasonal reversing of winds-Monsoon in the ocean.

"The ship was forced to lower speed that subsequently resulted in an unintended delay of seven days. This created a slight shortage of fuel in some parts of the country," Kaguo said, insisting that the authority directed oil marketing companies to ensure supply of the product in such areas.

Regions in Southern Highlands- Ruvuma, Njombe, Mbeya, Songwe, Rukwa and Katavi have sufficient fuel except in Mpanda and Katavi where they recorded a slight shortage of the product.

The Publicist said supply of at least 37 ,000 litres has been made since yesterday and an additional 100,000 litres is on its way to the areas.

Other areas which recorded shortage include Bunda and Musoma which resulted from delayed transportation from Dar es Salaam and that fuel has been loaded into fuel tanks to be supplied to all areas that recorded shortage.