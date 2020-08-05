South Africa: Two Men to Appear in Bishop Lavis Court for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition

4 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

SAPS in the Western Cape remain committed to remove unlicensed firearms from criminals. Last night the members attached to Bishop Lavis SAPS were busy with routine patrols in Jakkalsvlei Avenue in Bonteheuwel when they observed a man walking in the street, who started running when he noticed the police vehicle. The SAPS members gave chase, and noticed him throwing an object on the roof of a house. One of the SAPS members climbed on top of the roof and removed a firearm with ammunition. The suspect, a 26-year-old male believed to be a local gang member was apprehended and he is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates' Court for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, members from the Anti-Gang Unit deployed in the Bonteheuwel area yesterday, acted on information and arrested a suspect after he was found in possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The 34-year-old suspect is due to make a court appearance in Bishop Lavis magistrates court once he has been charged.

