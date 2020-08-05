South Africa: Police Have Launched a Search Operation for Missing Woman

press release

The police in Mahwelereng outside Mokopane have launched a search operation for a missing woman, Pheme Seja Veronica aged 63, from Mahwelereng Zone 1, Black Rock.

It is alleged that she was last seen at her home on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 at about 21:55. The missing woman is reportedly mentally disabled.

There is no description of the type of clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Efforts by the Police and family members to locate the woman at families and relatives were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this missing person, may contact Warrant Officer Patrick Mogoane on 072 245 2659 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations and search operations are still underway.