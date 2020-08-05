Namibia: 18 Held for Mob Attack Denied Bail

5 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Swakopmund — Eighteen of the 20 people arrested for allegedly attacking police officers and vandalising the Mondesa police station at Swakopmund last weekend were denied bail.

Two of the accused were granted bail when the group appeared for the first time in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The two suspects released on bail - Shiinda Imalwa (34) and Selma Silvanus (28) - were charged with resisting and assaulting an officer of the law, and obstructing the course of justice, respectively.

State prosecutor Johannes Shangadi opposed bail for the other 18 accused. He said it would not be in the interest of the public and the administration of justice to release the accused on bail. "There are still more arrests of about 40 people to be made and we would like to have them all appear before the court so that we can consider the bail," Shangadi said.

The case was remanded to 9 September for further police investigations.

A number of residents allegedly followed police officers to the Mondesa station after the arrest of a homeowner who allegedly breached state of emergency regulations by hosting a large party at his house.

'Innocent'

Meanwhile, the family of one of the women who was arrested at the weekend yesterday claimed she was innocent and was not part of the mob that reportedly clashed with law enforcement officers.

According to her mother, the woman went to the police station to check up on her sister who was arrested during the standoff on Friday evening.

The family contacted New Era yesterday, saying they fear she might lose her job as she was still not released. The woman, who was identified as Maria Kalunga, is a employed as a security officer.

"This is the fourth day she has not been to work and we fear she might lose her job, especially now that so many people have already lost their jobs during this time of Covid-19," the mother said.

Upon enquiry, Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday said the woman was arrested on a separate charge.

"We understand that she hid one of the suspects under her bed and that is why she was arrested," he said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.