South Africa: Police Swift Response Ensure Arrest of Five Suspects for Business Robbery in Lansdowne

press release

The swift response by members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit and Athlone SAPS led to the arrest of five suspects last night. The members responded to a business robbery that was perpetrated at a fast food restaurant in Turfhall Road, Lansdowne. According to information, five suspects stormed the fast food outlet and threatened the employees with firearms and demanded that they open a safe. The suspects fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The SAPS members responded to the complaint and arrested the five suspects aged between 24 and 36. The cash that was robbed was recovered and two unlicensed firearms were seized. The suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court once they have been charged.