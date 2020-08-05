South Africa: Police Swift Response Ensure Arrest of Five Suspects for Business Robbery in Lansdowne

4 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The swift response by members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit and Athlone SAPS led to the arrest of five suspects last night. The members responded to a business robbery that was perpetrated at a fast food restaurant in Turfhall Road, Lansdowne. According to information, five suspects stormed the fast food outlet and threatened the employees with firearms and demanded that they open a safe. The suspects fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The SAPS members responded to the complaint and arrested the five suspects aged between 24 and 36. The cash that was robbed was recovered and two unlicensed firearms were seized. The suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court once they have been charged.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.